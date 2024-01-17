AFCON 2023: Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew refutes claims of lack of commitment

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew denied claims that the players lack commitment, saying they are always dedicated and that occasional poor performances don't mean they're not committed.

Ayew made these comments during a news conference before Ghana's match against Egypt on Thursday at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny.

He said, "Football is how we make a living; therefore, I disagree with those who claim we are not committed. While we do need to improve and become more determined, I believe we are committed. Sometimes things simply don't work out for us, and we realize we must improve."

Thursday's match pits Egypt, the tournament's record winners, against Ghana, one of West Africa's top clubs, with both teams eager for a victory. Both teams have struggled lately, with Egypt drawing 1-1 against Mozambique in their opening match and Ghana losing 2-1 to Cape Verde.

Despite their great track records in the competition, both teams find themselves in a difficult position, needing a win on Thursday to stay alive in the tournament. The unexpected defeat to Cape Verde has raised questions about Ghana's talented side, while Egypt's unimpressive display against Mozambique in the second half has prompted speculation about whether they can live up to their high expectations.

It's worth noting that this will be the fifth time these two powerhouses have met in the AFCON. They have previously played three group games, with each team winning one and drawing the other, as well as a championship game in 2010, which Egypt won 1-0.