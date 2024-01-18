AFCON 2023: Black Stars hopes to avoid another embarrassing early exit

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, find themselves in the spotlight with a determined mission - to steer clear of another embarrassing early exit in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, underway in Cote d'Ivoire.

After disappointingly bowing out in the previous tournaments earlier than expected, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for redemption.

The AFCON 2023 campaign marks a crucial juncture for the Black Stars, who have traditionally been a force to be reckoned with in African football.

The disappointment of the last tournament has ignited a fervent desire among players, coaches, and fans alike to re-establish Ghana's dominance on the continental stage.

Having suffered a shocking loss to Cape Verde a few days ago, the Black Stars take on Egypt in their second group game on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny.

Recording another defeat against the Pharaohs will mean Ghana will exit the AFCON 2023 tournament after the end of the group phase matches.

The Black Stars failed to register a single win in 2021 edition of the AFCON in Cameroon, exiting after the losing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in the last group game.

In the 2019 tournament, held in Egypt, Ghana were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Tunisia on post-match penalty shootouts.

Team morale and unity are paramount, and the Black Stars are fostering a sense of camaraderie among players.

Learning from the lessons of the past, the squad is committed to overcoming internal challenges and fostering a positive team spirit that can withstand the pressures of tournament football.