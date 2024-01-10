AFCON 2023: Black Stars leave for Cote D'Ivoire in style ahead of tournament

Four-time African champions, the Black Stars of Ghana, have left Accra for Abidjan ahead of the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The team left Accra on Wednesday morning and are expected to arrive in Abidjan the same day.

The Black Stars players left with some sense of pride, wearing homemade African attire, and displaying the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Ghana shares borders with Ivory Coast and have similar cultural influences.

The 1982 African champions will be hoping to end their 42-year wait for the title in Ivory Coast, having lost their last three finals to their neighbours.

The Black Stars will be based in Abidjan for their group games, where they will face seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.