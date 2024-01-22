AFCON 2023: Black Stars must avoid errors against Mozambique

The upcoming AFCON 2023 match against Mozambique presents a crucial moment for the Black Stars, as they look to build on their performance and avoid the pitfalls witnessed in their recent clash against Egypt.

Two glaring errors in the Egypt match should serve as a yardstick for Ghana's preparation and gameplay.

The first critical error against Egypt was defensive lapses that allowed the opposing team to capitalize on vulnerabilities, coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 in the end last Thursday.

The Black Stars must prioritize shoring up their defence, ensuring a tight and organized backline to thwart Mozambique's offensive threats as they look to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Learning from the breakdowns against Egypt will be pivotal in avoiding a repeat scenario and maintaining a solid defensive structure throughout the upcoming match.

The Black Stars will face an early exit in the AFCON after the group phase if they fail to record a victory against Mozambique on Monday night at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

Head coach Chris Hughton and the team must conduct a thorough analysis of the mistakes made against Egypt, using them as valuable lessons rather than setbacks.

Ghana and Mozambique have a point apiece after two matches. Both teams will suffer elimination from the tournament if they settle for draw.

Only a victory in this match will guarantee the Black Stars' progress in Cote d'Ivoire.