AFCON 2023: Black Stars players rated in Cape Verde defeat

Ghana's opening match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign took an unexpected turn as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t-Boigny in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars' poor start saw them trailing in the 17th minute after Jamiro Monteiro capitalized on a rebound, giving the Blue Sharks an early lead.

Despite several efforts to get back into the game, Ghana found an equalizer through Alexander Djiku's well-executed header. However, hopes of salvaging a point were shattered as Cape Verde stunned them with a late goal.

Here's a breakdown of how the Black Stars players were rated:

Richard Ofori: 6 Made crucial saves preventing a disastrous defeat but could have done better to avoid the first goal.

Denis Odoi: 5 Strong on and off the ball but struggled with the pace of the opponents.

Gideon Mensah: 5.5 Confident with overlapping runs but lacked confidence and stumbled in defensive actions.

Mohammed Salis: 5 Had a forgettable game, possibly impacted by his past injury woes.

Alexander Djiku: 7.5 Scored a crucial goal and showcased defensive prowess, stealing the spotlight and was a rock in defense as well.

Baba Iddrisu: 6 Linked up well with Ashimeru and contributed to defensive duties.

Majeed Ashimeru: 6.5 Unlucky to be denied a goal, proving to be a reliable creative force.

Ransford-Yeboah Kognisdorffer: 5 Struggled in an almost new role assigned to play behind the main striker.

Joseph Paintsil: 6.5 Unlucky to be denied a penalty, but his efforts were noteworthy.

Jordan Ayew: 6.5 Kept the ball diligently, won fouls, and delivered an impressive corner kick resulting in Ghana's only goal.

Antoine Semenyo: 5.5 Struggled to link up with other attackers and looked isolated for most of the match.

Substitutions:

Andre Ayew: 5 Experience fell short, but commendable work rate.

Inaki Williams: 5 Failed to make a significant impact when called upon.

Ernest Nuamah: 5.5 Showed himself with dangerous runs but couldn't change the outcome.

Osman Bukari and Salis Abdul Samed: N/A

Despite the disappointing start, Ghana now turns their focus to the upcoming challenge against Egypt, seeking redemption and a chance to revive their AFCON 2023 campaign. The unpredictable nature of the tournament leaves fans eagerly anticipating the twists and turns that lie ahead.