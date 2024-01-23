AFCON 2023: Black Stars players suffer abuse after disastrous campaign

Black Stars had high hopes entering the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. With a talented roster and a strong track record in the competition, many expected them to make a deep run into the tournament.

However, things did not go according to plan for the Black Stars. They started their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, followed by a 1-1 draw against Egypt. Despite these setbacks, the team still had a chance to advance to the knockout stages with a win in their final group stage match against Mozambique.

Unfortunately, the Black Stars faltered once again, drawing 2-2 with Mozambique and failing to secure the victory they needed to move on to the next round. This resulted in the team finishing third in their group and only a miracle can see them through.

The Black Stars' disappointing performance at AFCON 2023 was met with widespread criticism from fans and analysts alike. Many pointed to the team's lack of cohesion and poor tactical decisions as key factors in their failure to advance. Others criticized the team's lack of mental toughness and ability to close out games.

I have never seen Ghanaian journalists this angry ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­pic.twitter.com/An5GK9gRDC â€” Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) January 22, 2024

Despite the criticism, the Black Stars remain a talented team with a rich history of success in African football. They will look to learn from their mistakes and bounce back stronger in future competitions.