AFCON 2023: Black Stars release 55-man provisional squad

Black Stars have released a 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The squad includes several in-form players, as submitted by coach Chris Hughton and the technical team to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Notable inclusions in the squad are Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Bernard Tekpetey, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Yaw Yeboah, Edmund Addo, and Forson Amankwah.

Additionally, captain Andre Ayew, his deputy Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, who recently recovered from a long-term injury, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku, and Baba Rahman are also part of the squad.

The provisional squad will be trimmed down to 27 players, which will be the final squad for the tournament.

The Black Stars are expected to start camping at least three weeks before their first game, with their camping base for the tournament yet to be confirmed.

Ghana will face Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique to wrap up the group stage.

The Black Stars are eager to end their long wait for an AFCON title, having not won the tournament since 1982.