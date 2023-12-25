AFCON 2023: Black Stars set up camp in Johannesburg ahead of tournament

Ghana will begin their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by setting up camp in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

The players have been requested to report to camp on December 31, 2023, to start intensive training ahead of the tournament.

The team will spend about 10 days in South Africa, where they will play a friendly match against Botswana on January 8, 2024, before travelling to Abidjan, Ivory Coast for the tournament, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The team's training sessions will be closed to the public and media. All players in the provisional squad, except for those who are injured, are expected to report to Johannesburg before head coach Chris Hughton selects his final 27-man squad for the tournament.

The deadline for naming the final squad is January 3.

The four-time African champions find themselves in a tricky group and will need to be at their best to progress and challenge for the coveted trophy which has eluded them for four decades. They last were crowned AFCON champions in 1982 and have since then lost three finals.

Black Stars will kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18, and Mozambique on January 22, 2024.