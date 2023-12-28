AFCON 2023: Black Stars shift training camp to Kumasi, closed to fans and media

The Ghana FA has altered its plans for the Black Stars' training camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Originally slated for South Africa, the camp will now be held in Kumasi, commencing on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

The initial international friendly against Botswana, scheduled for January 8, 2023, in Johannesburg, has been canceled. Efforts are underway to secure a replacement opponent to enhance the team's preparation for the upcoming tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Emphasizing the need for a serene and focused atmosphere during the camp, the association has decided to restrict access to the hotel, making it off-limits to the public and the media. Training sessions will also be conducted behind closed doors, ensuring a private and distraction-free environment for the players.

However, the team plans to engage with the media through a designated session.

Additionally, the post-match press conference and the friendly match will be open to the public.

The Ghana Football Association seeks understanding and support from the public to facilitate the Black Stars technical Team's objectives during the Kumasi camp. Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is gearing up for a challenging campaign in the AFCON.

The opening match is against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, followed by clashes with Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.