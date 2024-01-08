AFCON 2023: Black Stars to depart for Ivory Coast on Wednesday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars will depart for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The departure date was confirmed along with an update on midfielder Mohammed Kudus' recovery from a minor injury.

According to the GFA, Kudus has arrived in Accra and will join the squad before they depart for Abidjan. The midfielder sustained the injury while playing for West Ham United against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation, and the Black Stars' medical team is monitoring his progress.

The Black Stars will play Namibia on Monday evening in their only pre-tournament friendly in Kumasi, where they have been camping in the Ashanti Regional capital since January 3, 2024.

Ghana are grouped alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the AFCON 2023 group stage. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.