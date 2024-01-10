AFCON 2023: Black Stars to leave Ghana for Ivory Coast today

The Black Stars will depart for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Coach Chris Hughton wrapped up preparations for the tournament on Tuesday, having his full squad following the arrival of Mohammed Kudus.

The four-time African champions camped in Kumasi for almost two weeks and will arrive in Accra on Wednesday morning before their departure.

Ghana hopes to end a 42-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations by winning the tournament in neighbouring Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghana will open their AFCON 2023 campaign with a game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.