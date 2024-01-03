AFCON 2023: Blow for Nigeria as Wilfred Ndidi ruled out of tournament due to injury

In a setback for Nigeria, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to injury.

The 27-year-old Leicester City player, initially named in the Super Eagles' 25-man squad on December 29, was notably absent from his club's recent victory over Huddersfield Town.

To fill the void left by Ndidi, Royal Antwerp midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been called up as his replacement. While Nigeria face the disappointment of losing Ndidi, there remains hope that Leicester teammate Kelechi Iheanacho, despite recent muscle problems, may still join the squad for the AFCON campaign.

Iheanacho, a 27-year-old forward, has missed the last two games for Leicester City in the Championship.

Nigeria is set to commence their Group A campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea, with further group stage fixtures against hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

In a parallel development, Algeria has encountered its setback as Rennes striker Amine Gouiri has withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury. The 23-year-old, who switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria and made his debut for the Fennecs in October, will be replaced by a yet-to-be-named player.

As the AFCON approaches, these developments add an element of uncertainty to the squads of both Nigeria and Algeria, heightening anticipation for the tournament's kickoff on January 13, 2024.