AFCON 2023: Bounedjah brace helps Algeria come from behind to draw with Burkina Faso

Published on: 20 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Bounedjah brace helps Algeria come from behind to draw with Burkina Faso
Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria celebrates goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Burkina Faso held at Peace Stadium in Bouake, Cote dIvoire on 20 January 2024 ©Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Algeria fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso in their second 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match on Saturday, keeping their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive.

After a closely contested first half, Mohamed Konate scored a stunning header for Burkina Faso just before halftime. However, Algeria responded quickly in the second half, with Baghdad Bounedjah capitalizing on a defensive mistake to equalize in the 51st minute.

Despite dominating the encounter, Algeria struggled to convert their chances, and they were punished when Bertrand Traore scored a penalty for Burkina Faso in the 71st minute.

Determined to rescue a point, Algeria pressed forward, and Bounedjah rose above his markers to score his second goal of the match and restore parity with just seconds remaining.

The result leaves Algeria in a precarious position, needing a win in their final match against Mauritania on Tuesday to have any chance of advancing. Meanwhile, group leaders Burkina Faso face Angola in the other match, knowing that a draw or win would see them through to the next round.

