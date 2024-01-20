AFCON 2023: Bounedjah brace helps Algeria come from behind to draw with Burkina Faso

Algeria fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso in their second 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match on Saturday, keeping their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive.

After a closely contested first half, Mohamed Konate scored a stunning header for Burkina Faso just before halftime. However, Algeria responded quickly in the second half, with Baghdad Bounedjah capitalizing on a defensive mistake to equalize in the 51st minute.

Despite dominating the encounter, Algeria struggled to convert their chances, and they were punished when Bertrand Traore scored a penalty for Burkina Faso in the 71st minute.

Determined to rescue a point, Algeria pressed forward, and Bounedjah rose above his markers to score his second goal of the match and restore parity with just seconds remaining.

The result leaves Algeria in a precarious position, needing a win in their final match against Mauritania on Tuesday to have any chance of advancing. Meanwhile, group leaders Burkina Faso face Angola in the other match, knowing that a draw or win would see them through to the next round.