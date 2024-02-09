GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: CAF President Patrice Motsepe reveals nearly two billion global viewership

Published on: 09 February 2024
CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe has disclosed that close to two billion people worldwide have tuned in to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 34th edition of this continental football showcase commenced in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, and is set to culminate on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with the final showdown between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Addressing the media, Dr. Motsepe expressed pride in the extensive global viewership, stating, “We have had close to 2 Billion people watching AFCON globally. We should be proud as Africans, and the next one will be even better.”

As the tournament reaches its climax, the final promises to be a West African showdown between Nigeria and the host nation Ivory Coast.

The significant viewership numbers highlight the widespread appeal and interest generated by AFCON 2023, further solidifying its status as a major sporting event on the global stage.

