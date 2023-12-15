Afcon 2023: CAF receives 55-man provisional squads from all 24 teams

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that it has received provisional squads from all 24 participating teams for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

According to the regulations of the tournament, each member association qualified for the final tournament was required to submit a provisional list of no more than 55 players by December 14, 2023.

The submission of the provisional squads marks an important milestone in the countdown to the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The teams will now have until January 3, 2023, to finalize their squads, with the option to make changes to their rosters until then.

The expanded provisional squads have generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament. With 24 teams competing, the AFCON 2023 promises to be one of the most thrilling and unpredictable tournaments in recent years.

The provisional squads include some of the biggest names in African football, such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and reigning African best player Victor Osimhen. However, there are also several young and talented players who could make their mark on the tournament.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament, which will feature some mouthwatering matchups, including the opener between hosts Côte d'Ivoire and defending champions Algeria. The tournament will also see the return of some familiar faces, including former winners Egypt, Nigeria, and Cameroon.