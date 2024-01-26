AFCON 2023: Cameroon forward Faris Pemi Moumbagna expresses readiness for Nigeria clash

Cameroon forward Faris Pemi Moumbagna exudes confidence ahead of the upcoming clash against Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two sides will lock horns on Saturday night at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in a highly-anticipated clash.

Speaking to CAF media, Moumbagna shared his optimism about the team's preparation and readiness for the game, emphasizing the positive atmosphere within the group.

“We prepared well, the atmosphere is good in the group. We are going to stay in the same state of mind and continue to give the best of us. We are going to approach this match with 200% effort. We are going to give everything on the pitch like we did against Gambia; we are not going to give up,” Moumbagna said.

Nigeria secured the second position in Group A with two wins and a draw, while Cameroon advanced to the Round of 16 with four points, thanks to a late comeback win against Gambia.

The return of striker Vincent Aboubakar from injury adds to Cameroon's strength, with expectations high for an intense and competitive match.

The highly anticipated game between Nigeria and Cameroon is set to kick off at 8 pm promising football enthusiasts an exciting showdown between the two African football giants.