AFCON 2023: Cameroon held by 10-man Guinea in group opener

Published on: 15 January 2024
Published on: 15 January 2024

 

 

Cameroon faced a formidable challenge as they were held to a draw by 10-man Guinea in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, adding to the string of surprising results in the early stages of the tournament.

Guinea, ranked 80th in the world, took an early lead with Mohamed Bayo finding the net, hinting at a potential upset.

However, their prospects dimmed when skipper Francois Kamano received a red card for stamping on Frank Magri's heel, forcing them to play the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage.

Magri, seizing the opportunity, equalized for Cameroon by heading in Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's cross. Despite the Indomitable Lions pressing for a late victory, Guinea's goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone made a crucial save from Karl Toko Ekambi's attempt, securing a well-deserved point for Guinea.

The draw complicates the qualification path for both teams in Group C, with Senegal leading after their 3-0 victory over The Gambia earlier.

This outcome adds to the series of unexpected results in the tournament, following Ghana's upset by Cape Verde and the draws between Egypt and Nigeria against Mozambique and Equatorial Guinea, respectively.

