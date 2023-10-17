AFCON 2023: Cape Verde and Mozambique deserve more attention - Joseph Paintsil   

Former Ghana international John Paintsil, has emphasized the need for Ghana's technical team to focus on Cape Verde and Mozambique, rather than Egypt, in their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana has been drawn into Group B for the 34th edition of the AFCON, along with the aforementioned countries. Paintsil believes that, as things stand, Egypt is not the major threat.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the former West Ham United and Fulham defender explained that Ghana should prioritize Cape Verde and Mozambique due to their underdog status, as these teams can be challenging to play against.

"For me, the other two teams – excluding Egypt – are the most dangerous. Cape Verde and Mozambique are the teams that can pose a threat to Ghana because it is very difficult to play against these teams," said Paintsil, who represented Ghana in six AFCON tournaments between 2002 and 2013.

Paintsil also commended Chris Hughton for revamping the team with a new system that has bolstered the midfield and introduced skilled wingers, making the Black Stars a formidable force once again.

"I've watched our team play outside and also in Africa, and I can say the players' performance is as high as when they play for their clubs. So, for me, Egypt is not a threat," he asserted.

"If you look at the players he is using, the wingers are very strong, fast on the ball, and there are about four [Mohammed] Kudus in the national team, all of whom are very dangerous," he added.

Ghana is currently preparing in the USA for the tournament scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana's opening match against Cape Verde on January 14. The Black Stars aim to win the trophy and end the country's 41-year trophy drought.