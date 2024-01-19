AFCON 2023: Cape Verde clinches early round of 16 berth after thrashing Mozambique

Cape Verde are the first team to secure a spot in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Blue Sharks delivered a 3-0 victory against Mozambique, solidifying their dominance in Group B.

Former Manchester United player, Bebe, emerged as the hero for Cape Verde, scoring a powerful opening goal that set the tone for their triumph. His relentless efforts, including a remarkable long-range free-kick attempt that hit the woodwork, showcased the 33-year-old's persistence and skill on the field.

Despite a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review altering a penalty decision in favour of Mozambique, Cape Verde continued to assert control over the match.

Ryan Mendes capitalised on a defensive error, securing the second goal in the 51st minute. The victory was sealed with a spectacular long-range shot from Kevin Lenini, highlighting Cape Verde's impressive performance.

Having accumulated six points in Group B, Cape Verde are now assured of a place in the Round of 16. They enter their upcoming clash with Egypt on Monday with the luxury of nothing to lose.

On the other hand, Mozambique face a must-win situation against Ghana on Monday if they hope to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Cape Verde's exceptional display in the tournament positions them as a team to watch in the upcoming stages of AFCON 2023, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their continued journey in the tournament.