AFCON 2023: Cape Verde forward Ryan Mendes delighted to serve Ghana revenge after late win

Published on: 15 January 2024
Veteran Cape Verde forward, Ryan Mendes has shared his excitement after beating Ghana in their Group B opener at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. 

Mendes, a member of the Cape Verde team that lost to Ghana 11 years ago at the same competition, starred as the Blue Sharks secured an important win on Sunday.

According to the 34-year-old, the victory was revenge for the defeat suffered in South Africa a decade ago.

"The other time there were big more players like Asamoah Gyan, you know. It was difficult for us in South Africa but tonight like I told you we took our revenge and we need to continue like this because the target is to reach the next stage," he said after the match.

Mubarak Wakaso scored twice as the Black Stars defeated Cape Verde in South Africa.

Cape Verde will next face Mozambique while the Black Stars of Ghana engage seven-time champions Egypt on Thursday.

