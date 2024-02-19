AFCON 2023: Champions Ivory Coast face $5,000 fine after misconduct

The Ivorian Football FÃ©dÃ©ration (FIF) has been slapped with a $5,000 fine by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary board.

This follows misconducts in a heated quarterfinal clash against Mali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The encounter, held on February 3 at the Stade de la Paix, ended in a 2-1 victory for CÃ´te d'Ivoire but was marred by controversy and player misconduct.

The CAF disciplinary board took action against FIF after three players, including Odilon Kossounou and match-winner Oumar Diakite, received red cards.

Kossounou faced expulsion after accumulating two yellow cards in quick succession just before halftime. Meanwhile, Diakite's jubilant celebration, involving the removal of his shirt, led to his dismissal due to a prior booking.

Notably, the FÃ©dÃ©ration Malienne de Football (FMF) also incurred a steeper fine of $10,000 for the misconduct of their players in the same match. After the final whistle, Mali's players swarmed referee Mohamed Adel, prompting security measures to usher the referee off the pitch to shield him from the angered Mali players.

Mali defender Hamari Traore faced individual consequences for his unsporting behavior towards the match official. The CAF disciplinary board handed Traore a four-match suspension, with two matches suspended for a year.

Despite the controversy, Ivory Coast went on to secure the AFCON title after subsequent victories over DR Congo and Nigeria in the semifinals and finals, respectively.