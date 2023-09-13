AFCON 2023: Check out the 24 teams qualified for the tournament 

The lineup for the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire next year is now complete, with Cameroon and Namibia securing their coveted spots in the tournament on Tuesday.

In a commanding display, the Indomitable Lions clinched their place in a remarkable 19th consecutive finals by defeating Burundi 3-0 in Garoua, thus topping Group C.

Bryan Mbuemo, Christopher Wooh, and Vincent Aboubakar were the goal-scoring heroes, ensuring a comfortable victory that secured their qualification alongside Namibia.

Cameroon now joins the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, and 22 other qualified teams as they prepare for the tournament scheduled for January next year.

Among the qualified teams, football powerhouses like Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, and Algeria are set to feature prominently, bolstering the competition's prestige.

While Gambia, making their second appearance at AFCON, ensures there are no debutants, teams often considered as underdogs, including Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea, have also successfully earned their places, adding an element of unpredictability to the tournament.

With the qualifiers concluded, anticipation is building for the draw, where teams will discover their group stage opponents. The draw will set the stage for the opening matchups.

Defending champions Senegal, regional powerhouses Egypt and Nigeria, along with World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, are likely to emerge as pre-tournament favorites. However, with a wealth of talent across the 24 qualified teams, the battle for continental glory promises to be fiercely competitive.

Below are countries that have qualified in alphabetical order:

Algeria Angola Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Cote d'Ivoire (Hosts) DR Congo Egypt Equatorial Guinea Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Mali Mauritania Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nigeria Senegal (Title Holders) South Africa Tanzania Tunisia Zambia