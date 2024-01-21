AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton commends Daniel Amartey's professionalism amidst limited playing time

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has praised the professionalism displayed by Daniel Amartey despite the player's lack of game time at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amartey, who represents Besiktas in the Turkish top-flight, has yet to feature for the Black Stars in the tournament.

Hughton opted for Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku in the central defense during the first two games. Speaking ahead of the crucial clash against Mozambique, Hughton revealed that he has discussed Amartey's situation with the player.

"Daniel Amartey is an extremely good professional. I'm not sure there is any player who is happy when he is not playing. I’ve spoken to him regarding his lack of games," stated Hughton, acknowledging Amartey's commitment to the team despite limited playing opportunities.

With both Ghana and Mozambique needing a victory to progress to the next round, the upcoming clash is of paramount importance. Cape Verde have already secured the group's top spot, and Egypt is in second place with two points, while Ghana and Mozambique each have one point.

The Black Stars are determined to secure a decisive win and advance in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense and crucial battle against Mozambique.