AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton defends Osman Bukari's early substitution amidst defensive errors

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has provided insight into his decision to substitute Osman Bukari only 16 minutes after bringing him on during Ghana's intense 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Egypt.

The thrilling encounter on Thursday night saw Ghana squander a lead twice due to defensive errors, with one crucial mistake coming from Bukari after he replaced Inaki Williams in the 73rd minute. Williams had earlier given away possession with a poor back pass that allowed Egypt to equalise.

While the decision to swiftly sub off Bukari may have surprised some observers, Hughton defended the move, emphasising the impact of the mistake on the player's performance.

"We like Osman Bukari a lot and we have a lot of faith in him. I have to make decisions on the bench for what I see and my feeling is there were a lot of emotions in the game.

"He is a very committed and honest player. At that moment I thought the mistake affected him in the game. This is not normal so to make this decision is because of what myself and the coaches see. This doesn't take anything away from what we feel about him and the type of player and individual he is. But there are some tough decision sometimes you have to make as a coach."

Ghana, still in search of their first win, face a crucial must-win encounter against Mozambique on Monday. The outcome of this match will determine their fate in advancing to the next stage of the competition.