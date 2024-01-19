GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton explains Majeed Ashimeru's substitution amidst fan criticism

Published on: 19 January 2024
Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has shed light on the substitution of midfielder Majeed Ashimeru during the second Group B game against Egypt, describing it as a necessary move made by the technical team. 

Ashimeru was replaced by Baba Iddrisu in the 62nd minute of the match, a decision that faced criticism from fans during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Speaking after the game, Hughton hinted at a possible injury concern for Ashimeru, stating, "A substitution that we had to make, and we will assess him in the morning." This explanation provides insight into the tactical decision behind Ashimeru's early exit from the field.

Despite taking the lead twice with Mohammed Kudus scoring a brace, Ghana conceded seven minutes later, resulting in a draw with Omar Marmoush and Mostaph Mohamed finding the net for Egypt.

The Black Stars now turn their attention to a crucial group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

Ghana aim for a must-win victory in their final group stage encounter to advance further in the competition.

