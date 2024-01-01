AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton explains Thomas Partey's absence from Ghana squad

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has shed light on the exclusion of midfielder Thomas Partey from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Arsenal midfielder who was initially named in the provisional 55-man squad was committed from the final 27 revealed on Monday.

Speaking to the media after revealing the final 27-man squad, Hughton clarified that Partey’s ongoing recovery from injury wouldn’t align with the AFCON schedule.

Partey has been sidelined for about two months, causing him to miss Ghana’s early matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Despite showing signs of nearing a return, the Arsenal midfielder hasn’t played since October, with the club prioritising a cautious approach to his recovery.

“Thomas Partey is one of our most important players. Without his injury, he certainly would be in the squad; we know the quality of the player he is. This is a player that suffered a substantial injury,” stated Hughton.

“I’ve spent a lot of this period of time with Thomas and also engaged the medical staff at Arsenal. They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. This is a big injury for him, the biggest injury he’s had.”

“The most important thing for me as head coach is to give him the support he needs during this period of time. From all the information we’ve been given, the timelines of his recovery and the caution that will be taken, [his recovery] will not meet our timelines for the AFCON.”

The AFCON kicks off on January 13, with the Black Stars starting their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14.