AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton frustrated with Ghana's performance against Egypt

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has expressed frustration following Ghana's 2-2 draw with Egypt in their second group game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite leading twice, Ghana failed to hold on for the win, and Hughton believes his team deserved better.

"We will continue to fight," Hughton said. "It's true that there's a lot of frustration in the locker room. Our team deserved more, but football is like that. It's frustrating. With a similar performance, we would surely have won. Two errors cost us the match. We didn't take this opportunity to take the three points."

One of the players who struggled in the game was winger Osman, who was substituted in the second half for Inaki Williams.

Williams had made an error leading to Egypt's goal, and his replacement Osman committed a similar error and couldn't recover afterwards.

Hughton explained that Osman's mistakes were concerning, and he had to make the difficult decision to take him off.

"Firstly, I would like to say that we love Osman," Hughton said. "However, I had to take him out because his mistakes were starting to affect his performance."

Looking ahead to their next game against Mozambique, Hughton knows that his team needs a victory to advance to the tournament's knockout stages. He acknowledges that it won't be an easy task, but he's confident that his team can rise to the challenge.

"There are no more small teams in Africa," Hughton said. "We are preparing for a tough match against them. The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it."