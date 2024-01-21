AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton highlights Mohammed Kudus' crucial role ahead of Mozambique clash

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has underscored the pivotal role of in-form player Mohammed Kudus ahead of the Black Stars' crucial encounter against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Black Stars, determined to secure a spot in the round of 16, face a must-win situation against the Mambas on Monday night.

Kudus, who demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by netting a brace in Ghana's draw against Egypt, has emerged as a key player for the team. Hughton recognises the importance of Kudus in finding the back of the net, stating, "Mohammed Kudus is a player who is in good form at the moment.

"It’s about scoring goals; wherever that comes from. What we want is to create a lot more opportunities for the whole team."

With both Ghana and Mozambique having a point each and needing a victory to progress to the next round, the upcoming clash promises to be a thrilling contest.

The Black Stars aim to avoid a repeat of the previous edition's embarrassment, where they bowed out of the group stage after losing their final group game. The four-time champions are eager to secure a decisive win and advance in the tournament.