AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton urged to establish strong discipline in Black Stars camp

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has called on Chris Hughton to establish a strong sense of discipline within the team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Konadu believes that this is essential for the team to perform well in the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Konadu, who is currently the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, stressed that Ghanaians are tired of seeing players disregard rules and regulations within the camp.

He emphasised that the team needs to operate like a well-oiled machine, with everyone listening to instructions and following rules without exception.

"I think Chris Hughton has to stamp his authority on the team whether he likes it or not," Konadu said. "Ghanaians are becoming fed up with players doing what they want in camp. We want to see a team like it's from the army barracks that will listen to instructions; do this or don't do that."

Konadu's comments come as the Black Stars prepare for the AFCON tournament, which kicks off on January 13, 2024. Black Stars are currently based in Kumasi, where they are undergoing intensive training ahead of their group stage campaign.

Ghana will open their AFCON journey against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.

With a strong focus on discipline and teamwork, the Black Stars are determined to make a positive impact in the tournament and bring home the coveted trophy for the first time since 1982.