AFCON 2023: Congolese goalkeeper Mpasi steals the show in win over Egypt

DR Congo pulled off a stunning upset at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, eliminating seven-time champions Egypt in a thrilling match that ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The Congolese team, ranked 67th in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals with an 8-7 victory in the penalty shootout.

Meschack Elia gave DR Congo the lead in the 45th minute, heading in Yoane Wissa's cross to put his team ahead. However, their advantage was short-lived, as Mostafa Mohamed converted a penalty just before halftime after Ahmed Hegazi was fouled by Dylan Batubinsika.

In extra time, Egypt's Mohamed Hamdy received his second yellow card and was sent off for a mistimed tackle on Simon Banza. This left the Pharaohs with 10 men, and they were unable to overcome the disadvantage.

In the penalty shootout, both teams traded goals until the ninth round, when Egyptian goalkeeper Gabaski hit the crossbar. That set the stage for DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who coolly slotted home the winning penalty to seal the victory for his team.

DR Congo will now face Guinea in the quarterfinals at Abidjan's Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Friday. Guinea earned its spot in the next round with a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea earlier in the day.