AFCON 2023: Dan Quaye identifies Mubarak Wakaso and Harrison Afful among players worthy of inclusion in Ghana's squad

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has voiced his dissatisfaction with the provisional squad named by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Quaye specifically highlighted the absence of experienced players Mubarak Wakaso and Harrison Afful, along with Frank Acheampong and Jonathan Mensah, expressing his belief that these players could have made valuable contributions to the squad.

The 55-man squad, set to be trimmed down to 27 or fewer as the tournament approaches, has sparked debates among football enthusiasts, with questions raised about certain inclusions and exclusions.

Quaye, having played at the highest level, emphasised the importance of experience, stating, "To me, there should have been places for Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, and Frank Acheampong. They have played to the highest level and have what it takes to deliver with the national team."

Quaye stressed the need for experienced players to pass on their knowledge to the younger members of the squad, highlighting the crucial role experience plays in high-profile tournaments like the AFCON.

Ghana find itself in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. Quaye expressed concern about the team's defensive capabilities, especially considering they share the group with Egypt and its experienced players, including the formidable Mohamed Salah.

The Black Stars, on the quest for their fifth AFCON title, will compete in Ivory Coast next month. The Ghana Football Association has adjusted its pre-tournament plans, moving the camp from South Africa to Kumasi for optimal preparation.

While Ghana has a rich history in the AFCON, having won the title four times, the recent defeats in the finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015 add an extra layer of motivation for the team to secure victory in the 2023 edition, scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and conclude on February 11, 2024.