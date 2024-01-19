AFCON 2023: Daniel Amartey lauds teammates' performance in Ghana's thrilling draw agaisnt Egypt

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey expressed satisfaction with his teammates' performance after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday night.

The intense clash saw Mohammed Kudus make a triumphant return to the Black Stars, scoring a brace, but defensive blunders allowed the record AFCON holders to level the score twice.

"I think we have to stay focused to the end and talk more. I think the boys did very well," Amartey, who was an unused substitute commented after the game, acknowledging the team's efforts in the highly competitive encounter.

When asked about Ghana's chances of progressing, the West Ham United star remained optimistic, stating, "Yeah. We have to stay focused throughout games. I think we did well, and on Monday, we have to go all out against Mozambique."

Amartey highlighted the importance of maintaining focus and determination in the upcoming crucial match against Mozambique.

Despite the difficult situation Ghana now find itself in after failing to win any of their first two games, the Black Stars are determined to secure a win against Mozambique on Monday to advance to the next round of the competition.