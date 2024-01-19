GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Daniel Amartey lauds teammates' performance in Ghana's thrilling draw agaisnt Egypt

Published on: 19 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Daniel Amartey lauds teammates' performance in Ghana's thrilling draw agaisnt Egypt
Amartey trains ahead of AFCON clash clash

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey expressed satisfaction with his teammates' performance after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday night.

The intense clash saw Mohammed Kudus make a triumphant return to the Black Stars, scoring a brace, but defensive blunders allowed the record AFCON holders to level the score twice.

"I think we have to stay focused to the end and talk more. I think the boys did very well," Amartey, who was an unused substitute commented after the game, acknowledging the team's efforts in the highly competitive encounter.

When asked about Ghana's chances of progressing, the West Ham United star remained optimistic, stating, "Yeah. We have to stay focused throughout games. I think we did well, and on Monday, we have to go all out against Mozambique."

Amartey highlighted the importance of maintaining focus and determination in the upcoming crucial match against Mozambique.

Despite the difficult situation Ghana now find itself in after failing to win any of their first two games, the Black Stars are determined to secure a win against Mozambique on Monday to advance to the next round of the competition.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more