AFCON 2023: Defending champions Senegal announce final squad

Senegal, the defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), have announced their final squad list for the upcoming tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Teranga Lions, led by coach Aliou CissÃ©, will be looking to defend their title against stiff competition from other African powerhouses.

The 27-man squad consists of a mix of experienced players and young talent, with the majority of the players having been part of the historic victory in Cameroon in the last edition.

Key players such as Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Edouard Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, and Boulaye Dia are all included in the lineup.

One notable inclusion in the squad is CAF Young Player of the Year, Lamine Camara. The 19-year-old midfielder has been impressive for FC Metz in the French top-flight, scoring a goal-of-the-season contender against AS Monaco. His performances have earned him a place in the Teranga Lions squad, and he could be a key player for Senegal in the tournament.

Senegal find themselves in Group C, also known as the â€˜group of death,’ alongside Cameroon and two neighbours Guinea and The Gambia. The group is expected to be highly competitive, with each team posing a significant threat to the others.

Despite the tough competition, Senegal are confident in their ability to defend their title. With a strong squad of experienced players and talented youth, the Teranga Lions are ready to take on the challenge and make their country proud.