The Democratic Republic of Congo secured their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 with a hard-fought goalless draw against Tanzania.

This result further extends Tanzania's quest for their first-ever win at the tournament, as they await success after nine matches.

The match showcased two teams eager to secure a victory in AFCON, with cautious play characterizing the encounter. Brentford's Yoane Wissa attempted to break the deadlock with a skillful run through the Tanzania defense, but goalkeeper Manula thwarted his efforts.

Tanzania's goalkeeper remained a key figure, denying Fiston Mayele from the Pyramids after a well-timed through ball. The crowd's excitement peaked with events in another match, where Hakim Ziyech's goal for Morocco against Zambia provided DR Congo with a crucial one-point breathing space in second place at halftime.

Despite the cautious nature of the contest favouring Tanzania, Hemed Suleiman’s side failed to register a shot on target in the first half. The single point proved sufficient for SÃ©bastien Desabre’s men to progress, securing three draws from their three group stage fixtures.

Egypt now awaits DR Congo in the last 16, and based on the performance in this match, the journey towards lifting the trophy in February appears challenging. Meanwhile, Tanzania's quest for an AFCON win continues as the Tafia Stars finish at the bottom of Group F.

The online football community awaits with anticipation as the knockout stage of AFCON unfolds, with DR Congo aiming to overcome challenges and make a significant impact on the road to the championship.