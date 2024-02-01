AFCON 2023: DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre rejects favourite tag ahead of AFCON quarter-final clash with Guinea

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre has dismissed any notion of his team being considered favourites in their upcoming match against Guinea ahead of their quarter-final clash in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Despite an impressive victory over seven-time champions Egypt in the previous round, the experienced French coach emphasised the importance of humility and hard work.

Addressing the media in a press conference ahead of the highly anticipated quarter-final clash, Desabre acknowledged the significance of eliminating a football powerhouse like Egypt but insisted that it doesn't automatically make DR Congo the frontrunners.

"CAN [AFCON] surprises? I would say that it is the CAN of work. All eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals are all good teams. This proves that it is working in all these countries, and that is good because it will lift African football to the top," Desabre stated.

Refuting the idea of being favourites against Guinea, Desabre highlighted the open nature of the match, recognising Guinea as a strong team with players competing for reputable clubs.

"We will have a game plan that will be based on our strengths; we will perhaps adapt according to the few shortcomings that we can detect in their game if there are any, because it is a very complete Guinea team and which has had good matches."