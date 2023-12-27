AFCON 2023: DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre unveils final squad for

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 December 2023
Coach of the DR Congo national football team, SÃ©bastien Desabre, has revealed the final squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The announcement, made by the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa) on Wednesday, showcased a carefully selected group of 24 players.

In adherence to the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) guidelines, allowing for a squad of 27 players, Desabre opted for a more sizeable squad. The French tactician's selection strategy took an unexpected turn as he excluded some familiar faces from the squad. Notable omissions include Aldo Kalulu, Glody Lilepo, Jackson Muleka, and Vital Nsimba, who have been regulars in previous line-ups.

DR Congo find itself in Group F alongside North African powerhouse Morocco and Zambia for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Tanzania, making a return to the tournament after missing the last edition, completes the group.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, promising an exciting showcase of African football talent.

Below is the 24-man squad unveiled by SÃ©bastien Desabre:

 

 

 

