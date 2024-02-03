AFCON 2023: DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa vows to carry nation's flag high

DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa has expressed his determination to carry his nation's flag high after helping his team secure a spot in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Wissa scored a crucial penalty in DR Congo's 3-1 victory over Guinea in the quarter-finals, setting up a last-four clash with either hosts Cote d'Ivoire or Mali.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Wissa said it was an honour to step up for his country when needed.

"I like taking on these responsibilities, like all my teammates - we are men and we want to carry our country's flag to the highest level," he said.

"I'm ready to play anywhere - attack, midfield, defence. When my country calls on me, I have to be there. I'm so proud to be Congolese."

DR Congo are chasing their third AFCON title and their first since 1974. Wissa stated that his side has no preference over who they face next, whether it's Mali or Cote d'Ivoire, as they prepare for the semi-finals.

"They are two great footballing nations and we have to be ready for them," he said.

The Leopards' impressive performance against Guinea has raised hopes that they may be peaking at the right time in their quest for continental glory.

With Wissa leading the charge, DR Congo will be looking to make the most of their opportunity and bring home the coveted trophy.