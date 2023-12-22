AFCON 2023: Dreams FC coach urges Black Stars players to sacrifice for nation's success

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has called on Black Stars players to demonstrate their commitment and sacrifice when representing the Ghana national team.

According to Zito, who played for the Black Stars, the players must recognize the opportunity given to them by the country and repay that investment by performing at their best.

Zito acknowledges that the Black Stars have struggled in recent years, despite the success they have achieved at the club level.

He believes that the key to success lies in the players' willingness to put in the effort and sacrifices necessary to excel at the national level.

"Our players have been performing at club level but struggle with the national team. I will urge the players to sacrifice for themselves for the nations. As a footballer, once in your life you will need Ghana to excel. The country gave them a platform to attain greater heights of their career. So, I think it's about time players show commitment and sacrifice for the country. The player has to repay the country so we can stand tall among other African countries," Zito emphasised.

He further noted that the players should strive to perform at the same level they do for their respective clubs. Zito observed that the difference in performance between club and national team duties is noticeable, suggesting that the players may not be taking their responsibilities seriously enough.

"They ought to work as hard as they do for their various clubs. If one watches the performance, they exhibit at club level and comparing it to the one they show in the Black Stars, you might think they are here on holidays," he stated.

This comes as Black Stars are preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with the Black Stars facing Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in the group stage.