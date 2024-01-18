AFCON 2023: Egypt 2-2 Ghana – Black Stars players rated.

Ghana's quest for their first win at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was thwarted as they settled for a pulsating 2-2 draw against Egypt. Despite a stellar performance from Mohammed Kudus, who netted two brilliant goals, defensive errors allowed Egypt to equalize twice through Omar Marmoush and Mostapha Mohamed.

Here's how the Black Stars players were rated:

Richard Ofori â€“ 7: Was great in dealing with aerial balls but was let down by defensive lapses on the part of his players.

Denis Odoi â€“ 7: Did great particularly moving forward as he succeeded in providing a crucial assist for Mohammed Kudus’ second goal.

Gideon Mensah â€“ 7: The left back understood his task today as he kept Mohamed Salah silent on the night in the first half. His passes were also diligent.

Alexander Djiku â€“ 6.5: Calm at the back, dealt well with through balls and made effective clearances.

Mohammed Salisu â€“ 6.5: A much better performance from the Monaco defender as he blocked several attacks while winning duels to save his team from dangerous attacks.

Abdul Salis Samed â€“ 7: Making his first start at the tournament, Salis had a good day confidently winning tackles and getting his passes pretty well. He capped that off with a good pass to Mohammed Kudus for the first goal.

Majeed Ashimeru â€“ 6.5: Paired well with Salis as he performed his usual role surging forward most of the times to initiate attacks

Inaki Williams â€“ 5: A challenging day, contributed little in attack and made a costly mistake.

Mohammed Kudus â€“ 9: A game to remember for Kudus who scored a brace in his first AFCON game. More beautifully he did it after returning from injury.

Jordan Ayew â€“ 6: Created only a few chances but won a number of fouls to the advantage of Ghana.

Antoine Semenyo â€“ 6.5: Displayed excellent hold-up play, leveraged his strength with good runs.

Substitution

Baba Iddrisu â€“ 5: Tasked to stabilise the midfield and he did it well helping in cutting supplies from his opponents.

Osman Bukari â€“ 3: Endured a forgettable game, committing an error leading to a goal and subbed off after 16 minutes.

Elisha Owusu: N/A

Joseph Paintsil: N/A