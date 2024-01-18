GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Egypt are overwhelming favourites against Ghana

Published on: 18 January 2024
In the highly anticipated AFCON 2023 clash, Egypt emerges as the overwhelming favourite against Ghana when they face off in the crunchy fixture on Thursday night.

Egypt's recent performances in international competitions and their dominance in the African football scene position them as a force to be reckoned with and are favourites to beat Ghana.

The Pharaohs team boasts a roster of accomplished players, including renowned goal-scorers like Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and a solid defensive lineup.

Contrastingly, Ghana faces a challenging task as they prepare to take on this football giant.

The outcome of this encounter will not only shape the trajectory of both teams in AFCON 2023 but also add another chapter to the storied rivalry between these two football nations.

After drawing against Mozambique in the opening match, the Pharoahs look poised to redeem themselves against the Black Stars at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny.

On the other hand, Ghana suffered an embarrassing defeat to Cape Verde, a deserving victory for the islanders. They are need to overcome the Pharaohs to rekindle their hopes in the tournament.

Football fans worldwide are in for a thrilling spectacle as Egypt and Ghana vie for supremacy on the continental stage.

