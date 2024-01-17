AFCON 2023: Egypt can't afford to make mistakes against Ghana, says coach Rui Vitoria

Egypt's coach, Rui Vitoria, has cautioned his team about the formidable threat posed by Ghana, emphasising the need to minimise mistakes in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B clash.

Egypt faced a tough 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their opening game, with Mohamed Salah's late penalty salvaging a point.

The Portuguese tactician acknowledged the tactical challenges posed by Mozambique and stressed the importance of reducing spaces and maintaining concentration against the experienced Ghanaian team.

“It’s going to be a different story. We will have to reduce the spaces and be more concentrated because against an experienced team like Ghana, the slightest mistake is paid dearly,” Vitoria stated.

Highlighting the tactical problems encountered against Mozambique, he added, “Mozambique has a solid team, I said it before meeting them and that’s what happened. They gave us a lot of tactical problems with this low block. This team has excellent elements in midfield. They found gaps in us, and they took advantage of it.”

Ghana on the other hand suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game, making the clash with Egypt crucial for both teams.

The highly-anticipated game is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, promising a strategic battle as both teams seek a crucial victory in the AFCON 2023 tournament.