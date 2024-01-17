AFCON 2023: Egypt coach Rui Victoria ready for challenge of facing Ghana's Mohammed Kudus

Egypt coach Rui Victoria has expressed his eagerness and readiness to face the dynamic force of Ghana's Mohammed Kudus in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash.

With both Egypt and Ghana seeking redemption after their opening game struggles, the stakes are high for the Thursday encounter. Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde, while Egypt had a tense 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

In a pre-game press conference, Victoria outlined his strategy to prepare his squad for the challenge posed by the talented West Ham United midfielder.

Victoria acknowledged Kudus as a fantastic player excelling in the English Premier League and emphasized the need to control him, along with other talented players in the Ghanaian team. The coach expressed his commitment to meticulous preparation to navigate the challenges posed by the Ghanaian squad.

“I think it’s good for the tournament that the best players play all the games. For me, it’s clear. For me, he’s (Mohammed Kudus) a fantastic player, he’s doing well in the English Premier League. I am ready to face that kind of player; we are ready for that. We will prepare the team for that," Victoria stated.

“We will have to control him, but not only him because the Ghana team is a very good team, and all the players are good," he added.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old missed Ghana's opening game and is yet to be cleared to play against the Pharoaishs following a lingering injury sustained a few weeks during his time with West Ham United.

The Ghana vs. Egypt clash is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, at 20:00 GMT, promising an intense battle between two football powerhouses in AFCON 2023.