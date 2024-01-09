AFCON 2023: Egypt coach Rui Vitoria acknowledges challenges ahead of campaign

Egypt's national team coach Rui Vitoria has candidly admitted to the challenges that lie ahead for the team in the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With a few days remaining before the tournament kicks off in Ivory Coast, Vitoria expressed the team's determination to emerge victorious in a competition he recognises as highly competitive.

Egypt has been drawn into Group B, facing strong opponents such as Ghana, Mozambique, and Cape Verde. In an interview with French news outlet Onze Mondial, Vitoria outlined Egypt's aspirations and acknowledged the tough competition they are set to encounter.

"Egypt is part of this group of favorites; we can’t hide it. But Africa is made up of very high-level selections. The continent's main selections see their players play in the five major world championships. This is a reality," said Rui Vitoria.

While expressing the team's ambition to win the tournament, Vitoria also remained rational, recognising that Egypt has a developing team. Despite the challenges, he conveyed confidence in the squad's abilities, emphasizing the difficulty of the competition.

In a recent friendly against Tanzania, Egypt showcased their football prowess, securing a convincing 2-0 victory. The friendly served as part of the team's preparations for the AFCON tournament, where they aim to make a significant impact and compete against top-tier African nations.

As the Pharaohs gear up for the AFCON campaign, football enthusiasts eagerly await the team's performance on the continental stage, where the competition promises to be fierce and exciting.