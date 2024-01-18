AFCON 2023: Egypt coach Rui Vitoria proud of team's fight in 2-2 draw against Ghana

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria expressed pride in his players for securing a point against Ghana in the thrilling 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash in Abidjan on Thursday night.

After Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah was forced off through injury, Mohammed Kudus scored to put Ghana ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Omar Marmoush levelled, but Kudus quickly restored the Black Stars' lead with a deflected effort. Mostafa Mohamed then stabbed in to give Egypt their second point, leaving Ghana winless after two Group B games.

Vitoria spoke after his team twice came back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Ghana, saying, “I have full confidence in my team, I saw men this evening who fought to the end only victory eluded us. We showed great qualities this evening against a revitalized Ghana. The players applied our instructions perfectly. There was room to win the match.”

However, when asked about Mohamed Salah's injury, the Portuguese mentor couldn't provide a definitive assessment, stating, “At the moment, I cannot comment on the seriousness of his injury. Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious. We will have to keep the same state of mind for the next match against Cape Verde.’