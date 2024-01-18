AFCON 2023: Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy sets sights on victory against Ghana

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy expresses the team's unwavering determination to secure victory against Ghana in their upcoming clash at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Following a setback in their previous match against Mozambique, El-Shennawy emphasized the team's focus on the immediate challenge at hand.

In a pre-match press conference, he acknowledged the players' initial disappointment but underlined the tournament's nature, emphasizing the squad's resilience and experience.

"We are focusing well on tomorrow’s match, and we have closed the chapter of the Mozambique game.

"We focus on ourselves. All teams are strong and performing well. I have watched matches of other teams, and they are all evolving. This is not a surprise for me.

El-Shennawy dismissed external factors, such as Al Ahly's recent win over Medeama, as unrelated to Egypt's upcoming fixture, highlighting the distinctiveness of each competition.

"Al Ahly’s win over Medeama has nothing to do with Egypt’s game with Ghana. It’s a different trophy under different circumstances.

Despite acknowledging the challenging conditions, notably high humidity in Ivory Coast, the goalkeeper expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt, considering it a crucial aspect of achieving their ultimate goal: winning the tournament.

"Our goal is to win the tournament, but right now, our focus is on the match against Ghana.

"Yes, there is high humidity in Ivory Coast, but we are accustomed to these conditions, and we must adapt to them to achieve our goal.

With both Egypt and Ghana facing a must-win situation, El-Shennawy conveyed the team's singular focus on the Ghana match, emphasizing a collective determination to overcome challenges and progress in the competition.