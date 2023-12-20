AFCON 2023: Elfsborg star Michael Baidoo included in Chris Hughton's 55-man squad

Sweden-based Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has been named in Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder enjoyed an outstanding season with Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan, leading the club to second-place in the 2023 campaign.

Baidoo's performances has seen him raise eyebrows, with fans calling for his inclusion to the team for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The 24-year-old netted five goals and provided seven assists in 28 matches in the Swedish league and was Elfsborg creative spark. Baidoo joined Elfsborg in 2022 and he is already attracting interest from big clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton will prune his team to 26 men for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month.

The team will begin preparations early next month for the tournament which begins on January 13, 2023.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982.