AFCON 2023: Emilio Nsue's hat-trick propels Equatorial Guinea to commanding victory over Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea made a resounding statement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a dominant victory over Guinea-Bissau, highlighted by Emilio Nsue's exceptional hat-trick.

After a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in their tournament opener, National Thunder was eager to secure a commanding win.

Nsue showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the 21st minute, exhibiting impressive positioning to beat the goalkeeper with a precise strike. Guinea-Bissau quickly responded, benefitting from an own goal by Esteban Orozco in the 37th minute, leveling the score. The match took a turn when a VAR intervention overturned a penalty decision, leading to a halftime deadlock.

In the early stages of the second half, Equatorial Guinea regained the lead as Josete Miranda capitalized on a long pass from goalkeeper Jesus Owono to score the second goal.

Nsue, serving as the team captain, then stole the spotlight by securing two more goals in the 51st and 61st minutes, completing a memorable hat-trick and becoming the first player to achieve this feat in the tournament.

Despite Guinea-Bissau's efforts, Ze Turbo scored a consolation goal, concluding the match with a 4-2 scoreline. Equatorial Guinea, now with four points, currently leads Group A, with the outcome of the Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria match yet to be determined.