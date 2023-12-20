AFCON 2023: English-born striker Brandon Thomas-Asante earns a spot in Ghana provisional squad list

West Brom forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has been named in Ghana's provisional squad list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations next month in Cote d'Ivoire.

The English-born attacker is included in Chris Hughton's 55-man squad list submitted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The final 23 - or 27 squad list will be submitted to CAF at the latest on January 3, 2024, as mandated.

Thomas-Asante has been instrumental for the Baggies in the English Championship since he joined from Salford in August last year.

Last season in the English lower-tiers, the 24-year-old netted 14 goals and provided 2 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Thomas-Asante has continued his fine form in the current campaign, having scored 7 goals and delivered two assists in 21 matches in all competitions.

He was born four days after Christmas in 1998 in Milton Keynes. His mother is Jamaican, and his father is Ghanaian.

The 24-year-old joined MK Dons as a 12-year-old and progressed through their academy before making his senior debut for the club as a 75th-minute substitute against Shrewsbury Town in August 2016.