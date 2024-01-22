AFCON 2023: Equatorial Guinea in Hollywood thumping of host Cote D'ivoire

Equatorial Guinea delivered a crushing 4-0 defeat to host nation Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations match, leaving the Elephants facing an unexpected fight for survival in the group stages.

The National Thunder's impressive victory, secured through Emilio Nsue's brace, Pablo Ganet's spectacular 25-yard free-kick, and Yannick Buyla's late goal, has put them at the top of Group A.

The Ivorians, who were heavily favoured to win, are now in danger of being eliminated from the competition, with their fate hanging precariously on the outcome of other matches. Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, they were unable to convert them into goals, allowing Equatorial Guinea to capitalize on their mistakes and secure a historic victory.

The home crowd was left in disbelief and anger as the final whistle blew, with some players visibly emotional and others jeered by the fans. This surprise result has thrown Group A wide open and raised questions about Ivory Coast's ability to progress further in the tournament.

With the top two teams in each group advancing automatically and the next best four third-place finishers also making it through, the pressure is now on the Elephants to perform in their remaining matches and secure a place in the knockout rounds.