AFCON 2023: Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue suspended indefinitely

Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue has been suspended indefinitely by the country's football federation due to allegations of serious indiscipline during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite his impressive performance as the top scorer at the finals, Nsue's behaviour has led to his suspension.

Iban Salvador, a midfielder for National Thunder, has also been suspended following an unpleasant incident that occurred in Abidjan on January 29th, the day after the team's elimination from the tournament.

The incident reportedly delayed the squad's return to Equatorial Guinea.

Nsue was present in Abidjan on Sunday to receive the Golden Boot award for his outstanding performance at the Nations Cup final, where Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria.

With 22 goals, Nsue holds the title of Equatorial Guinea's all-time top international scorer.

The National Thunder's upcoming competitive fixtures are scheduled for June when they will play two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

It remains to be seen how Nsue's suspension will impact his participation in these games.